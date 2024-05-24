|
24.05.2024 17:45:00
Quadient SA - Availability of the information relating to the Annual General Meeting
Availability and consultation of the information relating to
the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
to be held on 14 June 2024
Paris, 24 May 2024
Quadient SA (the "Company”) informs its shareholders that an ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held physically and live broadcast on Friday 14 June 2024 at 2pm (Paris time), at the Courtyard par Marriott Paris Arcueil, 6 avenue du Président Allende, 94110 Arcueil.
The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 on 8 May 2024. The Convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 on 24 May 2024.
The Annual General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company’ website at the following address: https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings. The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10- 23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings.
For more information, please contact:
|Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.