Quadient SA - Availability of the information relating to the Annual General Meeting

Availability and consultation of the information relating to

the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 14 June 2024

Paris, 24 May 2024

Quadient SA (the "Company”) informs its shareholders that an ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held physically and live broadcast on Friday 14 June 2024 at 2pm (Paris time), at the Courtyard par Marriott Paris Arcueil, 6 avenue du Président Allende, 94110 Arcueil.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 on 8 May 2024. The Convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 on 24 May 2024.

The Annual General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company’ website at the following address: https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings. The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10- 23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com



Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

