|
11.04.2023 17:45:00
QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 31 March 2023
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,390,834
For more information, please contact:
|Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
Attachment
