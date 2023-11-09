Quadient Secures Good Position in the 2023 Top 250 Ranking of French Software Companies

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced it has maintained its 15th position in this year’s Top 250 ranking of French software companies, also placing fifth in the ‘Horizontal Publishers’ category. The ranking takes into account 2022 software-related revenues reported by 275 software companies, including licenses, subscriptions and services.

In place for 13 years now, the Top 250 Ranking of French Software Companies annual report made by consulting firm EY and the French software professional organization Numeum recognizes French software companies and provides a thorough screening of key market and strategic trends of the industry. This year’s report showed that despite an uncertain international context, in 2022 the industry managed to grow their software revenue by 10.5%, with software-as-a-service (SaaS) representing 56% of that revenue. The report also revealed that companies are primarily focusing on innovation, with investment in cloud and SaaS remaining the main strategic focus for 54% of surveyed companies, followed by security and artificial intelligence.

"Our excellent position among the top French software editors once again this year is a great achievement, as we continue to focus on providing advanced technologies that help our customers simplify their financial processes and enhance customer communications, across industries” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "We have been leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for many years, helping customers get better control of their AP and AR processes with predictive analysis. The recent integration of generative AI into our cloud platform provides even more comprehensive functionalities to help organizations create better interactions and be more competitive. Innovation is at the heart of our strategy, and we deeply believe this is the right way forward to remain a leader in the markets we serve.”

At the close of the 2022 fiscal year end of January 2023, Quadient's Intelligent Communication Automation software solutions delivered an 18.5% organic growth. Quadient was first included in the ranking in 2018 and has always ranked among the top 15 since, all while shifting its software business model from license to SaaS. Today, 80% of Quadient software customers are already SaaS-based.

The Top250 French software publishers report is available online (in French) at: https://numeum.fr/support-de-conference/13eme-edition-du-top-250-des-editeurs-et-createurs-de-logiciels-francais.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

