Quadient Secures Significant Contracts with Healthcare Leaders in the USA

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the signing of significant contracts in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year for its Intelligent Communication Automation software solutions in the U.S. healthcare sector. These agreements, collectively valued at nearly 4.5 million euros through multi-year subscription contracts, attest to Quadient's continued success in the customer communications management (CCM) market.

Among these deals, Quadient has secured two of the top 5 national healthcare institutions, also listed among Fortune 500 companies, reinforcing its position as the preferred partner for large organizations seeking to enhance their customer communications.

Facing challenges with fragmented solution sets comprised of multiple third-party platforms and proprietary systems, these organizations sought to simplify their tech stacks with an integrated solution to deliver consistent, secure and personalized customer experiences across all channels, while meeting strict regulatory requirements when managing sensitive patient data.

"We are extremely proud to have been selected by so many prestigious U.S. organizations in the past months. Quadient delivers the most powerful, reliable and transformative solutions to drive substantial business value for highly regulated industries,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "At a time when many organizations are looking for new sources of efficiency and cost reduction, providing an exceptional customer experience is what sets them apart from the competition. Their vote of confidence demonstrates our capacity to support large organizations to enhance their customer experience while simultaneously driving operational efficiency.”

Quadient's flagship solutions Quadient Inspire and Quadient Impress have been instrumental in providing a comprehensive, omnichannel solution that integrates seamlessly with enterprise data, applications and legacy systems. Recognized as a Technology Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management for the fourth consecutive year, Quadient continues to lead the industry in delivering personalized, compliant content across all channels.

In addition to annual subscription fees for Quadient Inspire and Quadient Impress, the agreements include professional services, training and development, highlighting Quadient's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships and supporting the growth trajectory of its clients.

