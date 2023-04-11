Quadriga BioSciences Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 2 Study Evaluating QBS72S For Brain Metastases of Breast Cancer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga BioSciences, a clinical-stage oncology company developing QBS10072S (QBS72S) for the targeted treatment of cancer, today announced the dosing of the first subject in a Phase 2 study evaluating QBS72S for the treatment of brain metastases of breast cancers.

"The treatment of brain metastases is a significant unmet need in oncology, as no approved therapies exist," said Gordon Ringold, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Quadriga BioSciences. "With its ability to cross the blood brain barrier and target cancer cells, QBS72S has the potential to improve outcomes in these patients. We look forward to investigating this more closely with our colleagues at Stanford Medicine."

Most therapies for breast cancer have limited efficacy when metastasized to the brain, due in part to the inability for current chemotherapeutics to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) in sufficient concentrations.

"Breast cancer is one of the most common tumors to metastasize to the brain. Breast cancer brain metastases worsen prognosis, negatively affect quality of life, and currently available treatments are limited," said Melanie Hayden Gephart, M.D., Professor of Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine, co-director of the Stanford Brain Tumor Center, and Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 clinical study. "QBS72S has shown promise in preclinical studies due to its targeted mechanism of action. I look forward to the opportunity to investigate this compound for patients in need."

QBS72S is also being investigated as a potential glioblastoma treatment in the Phase 2 INSIGhT study at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (find more information here). The two Phase 2 studies are each funded by Small Business Innovation Grants (SBIR). The breast cancer study received initial support from the California Breast Cancer Research Program.

About QBS72S

QBS72S is a novel, first-in-class chemotherapeutic agent that mimics an aromatic amino acid for cellular uptake by the amino acid transporter LAT1 (L-type amino acid transporter 1) thereby enabling the drug to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) as well as to selectively target numerous types of rapidly growing cancer cells. Once inside the cell QBS72S causes double-stranded DNA breaks resulting in cell death. Most aggressive cancers express high LAT1, which is commonly associated with poor prognoses.1

About the Study

The Phase 2 open-label clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of QBS72S in patients with brain metastases from breast cancer. The study will recruit up to 35 patients with the primary objective of determining preliminary efficacy through overall response rate. Secondary endpoints include measurement of progression free survival, overall survival, duration of response, and adverse events.

Please refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov [NCT05305365] for additional clinical trial details.

About Quadriga BioSciences

Quadriga BioSciences is a clinical-stage oncology company developing QBS10072S (QBS72S), a novel, first-in-class chemotherapeutic agent that exploits the amino acid transporter LAT1, enabling the drug to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) as well as to selectively target numerous types of rapidly growing cancer cells. Our technology is based on the discovery that many aggressive forms cancer cells overexpress LAT1 on their cell surfaces for the intake of nutrients to support rapid tumor growth and proliferation. Our mission is to develop safer and more effective treatments for patients with cancer.

For more information, please visit www.quadrigabiosciences.com.

Contact Information

General Inquiries

info@quadrigabiosciences.com

+1 (650) 917 9098

Media Inquiries

David Melamed, Ph.D.

david.melamed@russopartnersllc.com

+1 (212) 845-4225

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quadriga-biosciences-announces-dosing-of-first-subject-in-phase-2-study-evaluating-qbs72s-for-brain-metastases-of-breast-cancer-301793626.html

SOURCE Quadriga BioSciences, Inc.