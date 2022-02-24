|
24.02.2022 22:48:31
Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $18.13 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $48.47 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.05 million or $1.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $447.0 million from $385.9 million last year.
Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $18.13 Mln. vs. $48.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $447.0 Mln vs. $385.9 Mln last year.
