24.02.2022 22:48:31

Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.13 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $48.47 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.05 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $447.0 million from $385.9 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.13 Mln. vs. $48.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $447.0 Mln vs. $385.9 Mln last year.

