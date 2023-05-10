|
10.05.2023 22:30:00
Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023.
About Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.
