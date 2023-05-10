Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 22:30:00

Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more. 

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-quarterly-dividend-301821108.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quaker Chemical CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quaker Chemical CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quaker Chemical CorpShs 187,00 -1,06% Quaker Chemical CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen