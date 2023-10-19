|
Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Investor Call
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its third quarter 2023 earnings release and investor call.
Earnings Release:
Thursday, November 2, 2023 (after market close)
Teleconference:
Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in Number:
+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)
If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:
Digital Replay:
Available through November 17, 2023
Archived Webcast:
Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/
About Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.
