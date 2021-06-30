Quala partners with UTLX Field Services to bring together industry leading capabilities to deliver full-service rail car cleaning and maintenance services in the Pasadena (TX) market.

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala and UTLX have partnered to offer full-service rail car cleaning and maintenance services at Quala's Pasadena (TX) location. Quala Rail & Specialty (QRS) offers comprehensive rail car cleaning services. With the addition of UTLX Field Services, customers will have access to a full set of maintenance, repair, inspections, and qualifications at one site.

Quala will continue to focus on safe and environmentally sound cleaning practices while UTLX will offer a full suite of maintenance services. These services include valve service, tank repairs, welding repairs, brake service, coupler repairs, inspections, and full qualifications. Quala QRS and UTLX will coordinate services to make the experience seamless for our customers.

During the transition, we are continuing to deliver services without interruption to our customers. Maintenance and repairs are available immediately for all customers. Our goal with partnership is to reduce operational logistics and cost for our customers by providing a coordinated solution at a single location.

John Bauer, President, Quala Rail & Specialty Services, states, "This partnership brings together two industry leaders delivering high quality rail car cleaning and maintenance services in the Houston market. Logistics and turnaround time are paramount for our customers and our focus remains on reducing cost and completion time on each railcar at our facility."

These services will be delivered at this location:

Quala Rail & Specialty

5100 Underwood Rd

Pasadena, TX 77507

(740) 423.0907

To view all locations, visit https://quala.us.com/locations-list/

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 80+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/rail.

About UTLX Field Services

UTLX is the most experienced service provider and the industry leader in the operation of on-site maintenance facilities. On-site services are the core business of UTLX Field Services– it is what we do. We have developed the operational and functional support network required to allow an onsite facility to effectively and efficiently operate while continuing to meet all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information:

Paul Hofley, Quala, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / phofley@quala.us.com

