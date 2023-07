Qualcomm and Meta Team Up on AI -- 1 of These Is an AI Sleeper Stock

Early in 2023, mobile chip design leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) quietly announced it had shrunk down an AI algorithm small enough to fit on an Android phone. It's a potential breakthrough moment for consumers and cloud computing companies alike. Rather than needing to rely on expensive-to-operate data centers to run new generative AI services (like ChatGPT), Qualcomm is hinting at bringing AI to the extremely efficient smartphones and other mobile devices we have come to rely on every day. Few paid much attention, especially after Nvidia's epic quarterly earnings report and mind-bogglingly good financial guidance for the rest of 2023, driven of course by AI training sales to data centers. But Qualcomm and social media titan Meta Platforms just teamed up to bring AI-powered services to a device near you. Here's what you need to know about the AI sleeper stock Qualcomm .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel