Qualcomm and Texas Instruments Confirm the Chip Industry Is Still Strong

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Tuesday and Wednesday, leading chipmakers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported earnings, providing more evidence the purported chip slowdown remains better than feared.Texas Instruments makes analog and embedded chips that go into a wide variety of devices, while Qualcomm is the largest provider of modems for mobile devices. Given the high amount of consternation across the analyst community about a slowdown in consumer technology spending, lots of chip investors were likely wondering whether these bellwethers would show the first cracks in the semiconductor market.While there were a few wrinkles in each report, each beat expectations, and it appears there's still strong demand for semiconductors out there thanks to growing content per device.Continue reading