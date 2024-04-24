Qualcomm Announces Launch Of Snapdragon X Plus

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) announced the upcoming launch of its Snapdragon X Plus laptop processor on Wednesday, along with more information about its previously introduced Snapdragon X Elite chips.

The Snapdragon X Plus features Qualcomm's first laptop chip, offering 10 cores, 42MB of cache, a peak multithreaded frequency of 3.4GHz, and an NPU with 45 Tera operations per second. Additionally, the Snapdragon X Plus supports LPDDR5x memory with a maximum transfer rate of 8448 MT/s and includes a 3.8 teraflop integrated Adreno GPU.

Alongside the Snapdragon X Plus, Qualcomm is introducing three twelve-core Snapdragon X Elite processors, providing a maximum multithreaded frequency of 3.8GHz and up to a 4.6 TFLOP iGPU.

All three variations feature the same NPU and memory support at matching speeds to the Snapdragon X Plus.

The top two SKUs offer Dual-Core Boost, reaching speeds of up to 4.2GHz, similar to Intel's Turbo Boost or AMD's Turbo Core technologies.

Qualcomm has not disclosed pricing details or information on partner systems featuring the Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus yet. However, TechRadar has been informed to expect announcements from various partners by mid-year, with some anticipated during events like Computex 2024 in Taiwan, potentially in May or June.