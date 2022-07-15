|
15.07.2022 15:00:00
Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on September 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.
Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.
Qualcomm is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301587264.html
SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated
Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Analysen
|05.11.20
|QUALCOMM overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.08.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.20
|QUALCOMM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|141,44
|0,10%
