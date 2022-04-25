Qualcomm Appoints Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., joining Qualcomm's executive committee. Cathey's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

"Jim's leadership has been integral to cultivating, strengthening, and expanding key partner's relationships while augmenting our regional sales and customer support capabilities. His contribution to Qualcomm's success over the years has been significant," said Cristiano Amon, President, and CEO of Qualcomm. "I'm pleased to have Jim join Qualcomm's executive committee as Chief Commercial Officer as we continue to grow the business into new industries and execute on the largest opportunities in Qualcomm's history."

Cathey joined Qualcomm in 2006 and prior to this appointment was senior vice president and president of Global Business for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. with overall responsibility for all go-to-market activities, including global sales and business development, account management, carrier partnerships, sales operations, distribution channels, as well as assisting with in-country relationships. Prior, Cathey was president of Qualcomm Technologies businesses in Asia Pacific and India, after holding the positions of president of Qualcomm Technologies operations in Japan, and country manager in Taiwan. Before joining Qualcomm, Cathey served as an executive at Micron Technology and MicroDisplay, as well as the head of Investor Relations for PixTech.

Cathey holds seventeen patents and is on board of directors at CTIA. Cathey earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Boise State University. Cathey sits on the board of San Diego Harbor Police Foundation.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

