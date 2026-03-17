QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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17.03.2026 14:14:23
Qualcomm Boosts Dividend 3%; Authorizes $20.0 Bln Stock Repurchase
(RTTNews) - Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.92 from $0.89 per share of common stock.
This dividend increase will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26, 2026, and will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.68 per share of common stock.
Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved, effective immediately, a new $20.0 billion stock repurchase authorization. The new stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the Company's stock repurchase program announced in November 2024, which has approximately $2.1 billion of repurchase authority remaining. The new stock repurchase program has no expiration date.
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