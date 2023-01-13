|
Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Even though chip manufacturer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced solid revenue and profits in fiscal 2022, nervous investors dropped the stock by 40% last year. The company has fallen out of favor on Wall Street as demand for its primary product has declined.The good news is that industry experts expect a rebound in Qualcomm's end market in late 2023 or 2024. And with the company recently bouncing off its 52-week low, should you entertain buying the stock at current prices? Or with talk of recession in the air, are there darker times ahead?Let's investigate.Continue reading
