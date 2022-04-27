|
27.04.2022 22:08:10
Qualcomm Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $2.93 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.66 billion or $3.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $11.16 billion from $7.94 billion last year.
Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $2.93 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q2): $11.16 Bln vs. $7.94 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $2.75 - $2.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.5 - $11.3 Bln
Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.
Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.mehr Analysen
|05.11.20
|QUALCOMM overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.08.20
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.20
|QUALCOMM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
