02.11.2022 21:06:06

Qualcomm Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.87 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $2.80 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.55 billion or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $11.40 billion from $9.34 billion last year.

Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.87 Bln. vs. $2.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.54 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q4): $11.40 Bln vs. $9.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.2 - $10.0 Bln

