QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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29.07.2026 05:47:00
Qualcomm Is Down 37% From Its High and Reports Wednesday. Is the Stock a Buy?
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) trades at $162.88 as of this writing, about 37% below its 52-week high of $259.92. The 36 analysts covering the chipmaker rate it, on average, a hold. Yet those same analysts carry an average price target of $221.23, about 36% above the stock.What gives? In short, shares have pulled back sharply -- and most analysts covering the stock haven't updated their ratings. So, is this a buying opportunity? With the company reporting fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday, this is a timely question worth considering.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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