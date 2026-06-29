QUALCOMM Aktie

QUALCOMM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

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29.06.2026 12:33:00

Qualcomm Is Remaking Itself Into an AI Company. Its Shares Look Dirt Cheap.

Many technology companies were off to the races when the AI boom first started, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) initially seemed slow to adapt.Not anymore. The company has shifted its strategy toward artificial intelligence processors, applying its existing knowledge of edge computing to AI. It recently made a nearly $4 billion acquisition of an AI company to expand its reach for data center tech. No wonder its shares are up 66% over the past three months.Better yet, Qualcomm's shares are still a great deal compared to the broader tech sector. Here's why it might be worth buying this AI stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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