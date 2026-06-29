QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
|
29.06.2026 12:33:00
Qualcomm Is Remaking Itself Into an AI Company. Its Shares Look Dirt Cheap.
Many technology companies were off to the races when the AI boom first started, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) initially seemed slow to adapt.Not anymore. The company has shifted its strategy toward artificial intelligence processors, applying its existing knowledge of edge computing to AI. It recently made a nearly $4 billion acquisition of an AI company to expand its reach for data center tech. No wonder its shares are up 66% over the past three months.Better yet, Qualcomm's shares are still a great deal compared to the broader tech sector. Here's why it might be worth buying this AI stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.
|
25.06.26
|QUALCOMM-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Neuer Fokus auf KI-Infrastruktur (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Qualcomm vs Nvidia and drones vs dogs (Financial Times)
|
24.06.26
|Qualcomm reveals Meta as first Big Tech customer for data centre chips (Financial Times)
|
24.06.26