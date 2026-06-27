QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
|
27.06.2026 03:31:00
Qualcomm Just Nearly Doubled Its Most Important Growth Target, Confirming Its Place as a Key AI Stock
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has spent years trying to convince investors it can be more than a smartphone-chip company. At its investor day on Wednesday, it made its boldest case yet. The company nearly doubled its target for non-handset revenue in fiscal 2029, raising the goal to about $40 billion from $22 billion. And for the first time, it put hard numbers behind its data center ambitions, calling for more than $15 billion in data center revenue by that same year. Investors liked what they heard, and shares jumped sharply on the news, rising as much as 15%.The figures are bold for a company whose chips still sit mostly inside phones. But raising a target is the easy part. The harder question is whether Qualcomm, a relative latecomer to the data center, can build a business of this size in a market that Nvidia already dominates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.
|
25.06.26
|Qualcomm vs Nvidia and drones vs dogs (Financial Times)
|
24.06.26
|Qualcomm reveals Meta as first Big Tech customer for data centre chips (Financial Times)
|
24.06.26
|QUALCOMM baut KI-Sparte aus: Das bedeutet der Modular-Milliarden-Deal für die Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert QUALCOMM-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in QUALCOMM von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel QUALCOMM-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem QUALCOMM-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15.06.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Montagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)