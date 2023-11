Qualcomm Signals It's Returning to Growth -- Is It Finally Time to Buy?

It's been a long and ugly road to recovery for the Android smartphone market, but leading mobile chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is signaling that the recovery is finally here. The latest quarter that ended in September (for Qualcomm , the end of its 2023 fiscal year) had lingering issues, but things are looking up to kick off fiscal 2024 -- in spite of some ongoing worry about the health of smartphone demand. Here's what investors need to know when weighing whether or not this is a value stock worth buying.Much like the bear market of 2022, 2023 is going down as another year worth forgetting -- at least for Qualcomm investors. After booming sales of smartphones during the pandemic, consumer electronics demand fell off a cliff starting in the second half of 2022. A hoped-for rebound never came in 2023.The story was much the same in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (the three months ended in September). Revenue was $8.63 billion, just above the midpoint of guidance, and a 24% year-over-year decline. Earnings per share (EPS) fell a whopping 48% from last year, and adjusted EPS fell 35% -- although adjusted EPS of $2.02 was actually above management's guidance. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel