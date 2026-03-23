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WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

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23.03.2026 19:05:00

Qualcomm Stock Is Down 28%. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?

It's been tough to be a Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholder lately. The stock price is down 28% just since its early January peak and is still knocking on the door of a new 52-week low.Blame the global shortage of memory chips, mostly, which undermined its guidance for the fiscal second quarter now underway. The company's looking for sales of somewhere between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, versus consensus estimates of $11.1 billion. Growing competition and the stock's frothy valuation were also a concern. The market's response to all of it makes enough superficial sense.Now take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The pullback hurt, to be sure, but it only considers what's happening right now. Smart investors are looking a year, five years, and even 10 years into the future. And in those time frames, Qualcomm is an incredibly promising prospect. Looking back, this dip is apt to be an incredible buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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02.05.24 QUALCOMM Neutral UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs 17 530,00 -0,06% Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
QUALCOMM Inc. 111,14 0,60% QUALCOMM Inc.

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