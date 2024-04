Qualcomm Stock Is Nearly Back to Its All-Time High -- Is It Too Late to Buy?

While it's not the hottest semiconductor stock out there, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been delivering solid gains so far in 2024. Year to date, it's up 14%, versus 10% for the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which tracks the performance of the top chip stocks (Nvidia included) in the U.S. Clearly, investors are feeling optimistic about Qualcomm , but what's driving the stock higher, and is it still a good time to buy?Qualcomm is a leader in designing mobile chips, including some of the 5G connectivity hardware in top smartphone models from the likes of Apple and Samsung. Additionally, the company has a growing presence in Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive mobile technology.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel