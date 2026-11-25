QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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25.11.2026 22:00:02
Qualcomm vs. Sandisk: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As mobile markets mature and artificial intelligence expands, investors are looking for the next big chip winner. Is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) or Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) the better choice for your 2027 portfolio?
Qualcomm provides the wireless connectivity and processors that power modern smartphones and connected vehicles. Sandisk specializes in the flash storage and memory solutions required for high-speed data processing in cloud environments. Both companies are essential to the global technology infrastructure, but they offer vastly different financial profiles for investors to consider.
As one of the most prominent semiconductor stocks, Qualcomm designs the high-performance computing and connectivity platforms found in premium handsets and industrial devices. The company relies on a small group of mobile handset customers, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung, for a significant portion of its revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly as Apple develops its own internal modem technology. To offset this, Qualcomm is expanding into automotive and data center markets while partnering with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) to provide radio platforms for the Starlink Mobile 5G network.
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Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.
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18.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert QUALCOMM-Aktie: Wäre eine QUALCOMM-Investition von vor einem Jahr lukrativ gewesen? (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier QUALCOMM-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in QUALCOMM von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Trotz besserer Umsätze: QUALCOMM-Aktie gerät unter Druck (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger bekommen zum Handelsstart kalte Füße (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rally - Qualcomm stürzen ab (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shs
|27 140,00
|0,30%
|QUALCOMM Inc.
|154,60
|1,32%
|Western Digital Corp.
|249,05
|0,77%
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