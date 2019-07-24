Qualfon Selected as a Finalist for the CCW BPO of the Year Award

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualfon, a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center service provider, was recognized as a finalist in the BPO of the Year category at the CCW Excellence Award Ceremony.

"The CCW Excellence Awards represent the best and brightest in customer contact. Being named a finalist honors your organization in a place of forward thinking and innovation, as we all work to move our industry forward," said Michael DeJager, Principal Analyst & Divisional Director, Customer Contact Week.

Some of the top BPOs in the industry were evaluated and asked to describe three challenges they face, including an example of how to successfully navigate each. Qualfon responded with the following:

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT – Qualfon continues to set the bar for industry-leading attrition due to the various programs offered to their employees. Unique to Qualfon, each facility has a dedicated Mission leader, focused on the employee. Each location develops specific engagement programs within the core areas of Fun@Work, Care@Work, Learn@Work, and Give@Work. In addition to the engagement programs listed here, we offer advanced educational opportunities to employees and their families, family-oriented services, and community-based outreach.

SPEED, FLEXIBILITY, AND RESPONSIVENESS – Qualfon deploys a global system that enables scalable performance; consistent quality; continuous improvement; and a flexible, easy-to-do-business-with approach for our clients. With Qualfon, clients enjoy operational expertise with an unsurpassed level of attention, responsiveness, and customization.

CONSISTENT PERFORMANCE TO GOAL – In our weekly, CEO-led KPI Call, our client teams meet with our C-Level leadership to review performance, share areas of success, and examine opportunities to improve. This allows us to consistently achieve 90% KPI performance across all client programs.

Qualfon was also asked to provide client testimonials that demonstrate their level of satisfaction with the service provided. The SVP of Global Operations for one client stated, "I recommend Qualfon because of their tight operations and ability to move the numbers. They also took the time to invest in our relationship and immerse themselves into our culture. I trust Qualfon, and they consistently deliver high sales conversion, as well as high customer satisfaction and quality results."

"Qualfon submitted an incredibly well-rounded application that showcased an ability to foster powerful cultural synergy with clients. Qualfon also takes a very strategic approach, as it relates to common BPO challenges, tackling the challenges of attrition, speed, flexibility, responsiveness, and consistency proactively," said DeJager.

Qualfon is a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) company offering full customer lifecycle management: lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multi-channel customer engagement, and fulfillment. With experienced BPO leadership and a strong track record of business growth, Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. Today, Qualfon has approximately 13,000 employees serving international brands across many industries, and our intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Qualfon's mission to "Be the Best BPO, Make People's Lives Better" means we invest in our people and, in return, they take better care of you and your customers. Qualfon's employee retention regularly exceeds the industry average, which creates a people-driven value chain: our employees stay longer, providing higher quality service at a lower price. To learn more about Qualfon's services, contact Jessica Watz directly at jwatz(at)qualfon(dot)com.

