Qualitrol Releases Circuit Breaker Monitoring Series

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitrol, industry leader in power grid monitoring, is proud to release the next generation of continuous online monitors for circuit breakers. The Qualitrol QBCM series represents a field-proven, circuit breaker monitoring system based on 15+ years of customer experience. Monitoring real-time circuit breaker health and predicting faults, the Qualitrol QBCM series gives substation operators actionable data regarding the maintenance of circuit breakers before an unexpected outage or failure even occurs.

"Circuit breakers aren't the most expensive when compared to other substation assets, so the temptation may be to simply replace them at the time of failure. When they do fail, however, the damage to the rest of the substation can be catastrophic and more widespread than a transformer failure. By not actively monitoring your aging breakers you could be putting the whole grid at risk," states Product Manager Shaival Desai.

The Qualitrol QBCM captures breaker status, in addition to monitoring time, fault current interruption, trip speed, and function every time the Circuit Breaker operates. Qualitrol's new series of Circuit Breaker monitors offer audio-visual alarms and warnings to increase technician safety. Within the series, substation operators can choose from three different monitors with varying levels of parameters including SF6 gas.

Installing in just hours; the Qualitrol QBCM series is faster than other options available on the market and requires little to no electrical or mechanical modifications.

Qualitrol is offering a sneak peek into this new product line on Feb. 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST. More information is available at www.qualitrolcorp.com

Established in 1945, Qualitrol provides condition-based monitoring solutions across the globe for high-value electrical assets. We are the largest and most trusted global leader for partial discharge monitoring, asset protection equipment and power grid applications across generation, transmission and distribution systems. At Qualitrol we are defining condition-based monitoring.

Hayley Reed

Digital Marketing Manager

(585) 643.3743

hreed@qualitrolcorp.com

Related Images

qualitrol-circuit-breaker.png

Qualitrol Circuit Breaker Monitoring Qualitrol QBCM

Substation Circuit Breaker Monitor

Related Links

Sneak Peek Registration

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualitrol-releases-circuit-breaker-monitoring-series-301212738.html

SOURCE Qualitrol Company