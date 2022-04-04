QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES IAN G. DAVIS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

OAKDALE, Minn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiTru Sampling Systems, leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling equipment for the food and dairy industries, announced today that Ian G. Davis has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective April 1, 2022.

Davis comes to QualiTru with more than 25 years of senior level management experience, including leadership positions in sales, operations, and information technology in the food, travel and logistics industries in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he was Vice President of Operations for a privately held industrial services firm based in Indiana. He began his career working at a dairy in his native British Columbia.

"Ian's extensive experience in leading growth companies and business development will be critical as QualiTru continues transforming, positioning itself for additional growth and market expansion," said Robin Schroeder, QualiTru Sampling Systems' Board Chair.

"I am excited to be joining the team at QualiTru," Ian G. Davis said. "For almost 40 years, the company has been fulfilling its mission of helping food and dairy companies assure the quality and safety of their products. With its great business model, proprietary technologies and talented team of professionals, I believe the company is uniquely positioned to further extend its leadership and capitalize on the rapidly evolving food and dairy production environment. I look forward to working with the team as we navigate the company's expansion through these exciting times."

Davis earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia. He lives with his wife and family in Minnesota.

About QualiTru Sampling Systems

Since 1983, QualiTru has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. Known for its expertise and commitment to building awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical means of ensuring consumer health and food safety, QualiTru's innovative sampling technologies are used to help the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, high quality products in over 30 countries worldwide.

