Quality Autism Therapy, Now Accessible at Multiple Colorado Locations

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Innovations recently announced a line-up of new facilities in Denver providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to hundreds affected by autism in the region. The company recently completed its 20th year in business, and has over 55 centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

ABA therapy is a science-based discipline that helps manage behavioral conditions brought on by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). At Behavioral Innovations, a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts® (BCBA®) evaluate children under the ages of 10 and provide bespoke treatment options, which are followed by Registered Behavior Technicians® (RBT®) at their centers. Behavioral Innovations is a trailblazer in delivering 1-to-1 personalized treatment plans, which ensures undivided attention to the kids when they enroll at one of their locations. These treatment plans are taught in a fun and interactive environment to help every child reach their potential.

The company already has centers in the Littleton, Arvada, and Commerce City region and are now expanding with four additional locations in Boulder, Longmont, Centennial, and Parker.

Behavioral Innovations centers are tailored to address a wide range of autism related behaviors. They are in-network with all major insurance plans and with Medicaid acceptance, the company expects to reach everyone in the community who needs help navigating through the challenges of autism. They have also taken extensive measures in ensuring the safety of all their staff and families during therapy. Health precautions are in place and go above and beyond CDC recommended guidelines. Visit their safety page to get more information on current protocols.

More information about Behavioral Innovations and its centers can be found on their website or by contacting (720) 642-7019.

About Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations was founded 20 years ago when Behavior Analysts Lori Russo, Carla Edwards, and Billy Edwards noticed a lack of available resources to assist children diagnosed with autism. Their first ABA-based autism therapy center was opened in Dallas, Texas in 2003. Teams at the centers demonstrate passion and dedication to improving the lives of children on the autism spectrum and their families, and specialized admissions, insurance, billing, and operations team members assist families through the complete parent journey.

