19.01.2022 17:30:00
Qualtrics Earnings: What to Watch on Jan. 26
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM), which bills itself as the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, Jan. 26. An analyst conference call is scheduled to follow at 5 p.m. ET.Qualtrics has comfortably beat Wall Street's earnings estimates in all four quarters that it has reported since it held its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2021. Indeed, last quarter, it even posted a surprise adjusted profit along with speeding by analysts' revenue expectation. (The company's IPO was a partial spinoff from German software giant SAP, which kept a controlling stake.) Given this track record, investors are probably optimistic about Qualtrics turning in another quarterly report that exceeds the Street's consensus estimates. However, even better-than-expected results and guidance don't necessarily mean the stock will rise following the release. Tech stocks have recently been under pressure because of the expectation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates several times this year.Continue reading
