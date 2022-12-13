Quanergy Files For Chapter 11 Protection

(RTTNews) - Quanergy Systems, Inc. announced that the company initiated an orderly sale process for its business. To facilitate the sale and maximize value, the company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The company plans to continue operations during the Chapter 11 process.

To help fund and protect its operations, Quanergy plans to use available cash on hand along with normal operating cash flows to fund post-petition operations and costs in the ordinary course.

Quanergy also announced that Kevin Kennedy, CEO, will retire effective December 31, 2022, but will continue to serve as non-executive Chair of the Board. Kennedy will transition executive leadership to a newly appointed Chief Restructuring Officer and President, Lawrence Perkins. Perkins is the founder and CEO of SierraConstellation Partners.