Quant AB (publ) Appoints Tomas Rönn as CEO

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Tomas Rönn as CEO of Quant AB (publ). The appointment is effective from 1 February, 2020, subject to regulatory union consultation ("MBL").

"Tomas Rönn has vast experience of working internationally and leading global businesses. He has a strong track record of delivering top as well as bottom line growth and has outstanding experience from managing and negotiating long term contracts in similar types of settings as what Quant is facing. Tomas Rönn also has a proven ability to create structure and process around delivery of world class outsourcing of maintenance," says Mikael Norin, Chairman of the Board.

Tomas Rönn has during a long career with Finish Marine and Power group Wärtsilä lived and worked in Finland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden and most recently in Houston, Texas as responsible for the Wärtsilä Energy Solutions and Energy Services business activities in the Americas. Tomas Rönn will be based at Quants headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Following the departure of Quant CEO Johan Eriksson on 31 December, 2019, Olof Faxander, Operating Partner at Nordic Capital, will step in as interim CEO during the month of January, 2020.

Stockholm, 23 December 2019

Quant AB (publ)

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 30 countries world-wide, employing 2,600 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 23 December 2019.

