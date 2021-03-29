Quant signs contract with Exalmar in Peru

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Service Peru S.A.C. ("Quant Peru") has signed a six-year maintenance service contract with Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A. ("Exalmar"), a leading company in the fishing industry in Peru, for maintenance execution at multiple plants dedicated to the production of fishmeal and fish oil for indirect human consumption. With more than 35 years of experience, Exalmar participates in the extraction, capture, processing, and commercialization of high-quality marine products with high protein value. Quant estimates that the contract revenue totals EUR 12-14 million per year for five years, after the initial year of reviewing the current maintenance operations. In its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021, Quant will increase its contract portfolio value with EUR 12 million.

Exalmar and Quant Peru signed a six-year maintenance service contract for the Chicama, Chimbote, Huacho, Callao and Tambo de Mora plants in Peru, and Exalmar's fishing fleet. Quant has established a legal presence in Peru in connection with the signing of a letter of intent for this contract and the country belongs to the Americas region. During the first year of the contract, starting 1 December 2020, Quant will review the current maintenance operations and prepare for full responsibility for maintenance execution. Starting in 2022, Quant will be fully responsible for maintenance execution.

"The last three years of growth for Exalmar has led to a demand for increased manufacturing capabilities. Aware of this challenge, the company decided to professionalize the management of its assets in order to optimize the availability of plant and fleet, reduce and control maintenance spending, and commit to a safety campaign to reach zero accidents. The value proposition offered by Quant includes these initiatives in a contract to execute maintenance and management of equipment of five plants producing fishmeal and fish oil for indirect human consumption, and twenty-four fishing boats", says Rolando Pinto, Business Development Manager Quant Peru.

Stockholm, 29 March 2021

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Maximiliano Aqueveque

SVP Region Manager Americas: +56 9 92995544

André Strömgren

CFO: +46 708 410 796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 29 March 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/quant-ab/r/quant-signs-contract-with-exalmar-in-peru,c3315563

The following files are available for download: