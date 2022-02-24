Quanta Services Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.56 to $4.06 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $16.00 billion and $16.50 billion.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.09 per share on revenues of $15.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.