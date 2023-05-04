04.05.2023 13:05:21

Quanta Services Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $95.05 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $84.64 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.73 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $4.43 billion from $3.97 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $95.05 Mln. vs. $84.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $4.43 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 - $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $18.60 - $19.10 Bln

