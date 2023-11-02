02.11.2023 12:00:02

Quanta Services Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $272.84 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $155.96 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $332.55 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $5.62 billion from $4.46 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $272.84 Mln. vs. $155.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q3): $5.62 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.20 Full year revenue guidance: $20.1 - $20.4 Bln

