Quanta Services Aktie

WKN: 912294 / ISIN: US74762E1029

30.10.2025 12:36:08

Quanta Services Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $339.42 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $293.19 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $504.41 million or $3.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $7.631 billion from $6.493 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $339.42 Mln. vs. $293.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $7.631 Bln vs. $6.493 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.33 - $10.83 Full year revenue guidance: $27.8 - $28.2 Bln

