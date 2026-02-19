Quanta Services Aktie
Quanta Services Q4 Earnings Up; Shares Up Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), a Houston-based speciality contractor, on Thursday reported net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to stockholders increased to $315.45 million from $305.12 million in the prior year.
Earnings per share were $2.08 versus $2.03 last year.
Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders increased $479.8 million from $442.16 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16 versus $2.94 last year.
EBITDA increased to $750.13 million from $672.06 million in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $845.31 million from $737.80 million in the same period a year ago.
Operating income increased to $484.93 million from $452.72 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $7.84 billion from $6.55 billion in the prior year.
Further, the company expects to achieve record backlog and another year of double-digit earnings per share growth in 2026, with full-year guidance reflecting that confidence.
The company cited strong opportunities driven by the convergence of utility, power generation, and large-load industries, and said its strategy remains focused on disciplined growth, technology investment, and expanding addressable markets.
In the pre-market trading, 5.86% higher at $550 on the New York Stock Exchange.
