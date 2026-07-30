Quanta Services Stock Jumps 14% Over Strong Q2 Results And Higher FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) shares surged $76.61, or 13.65 percent, to $637.76 on Thursday, after the infrastructure services company reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings and revenue and raised its full-year 2026 guidance.

The stock opened at $647.00 and traded between $635.16 and $678.98 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $363.01 to $788.75. Trading volume reached 1.21 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.25 million shares.

Second-quarter net earnings increased to $451.38 million, or $2.96 per share, from $229.25 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings rose to $645.97 million, or $4.24 per share. Revenue climbed 41.1 percent to $9.556 billion from $6.773 billion in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, the company forecast full-year EPS of $16.45 to $16.95 and revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion, reflecting continued strong demand across its end markets.