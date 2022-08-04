|
04.08.2022 13:52:11
Quanta Services Tightens FY22 Adj. EPS View; Lifts Revenue Forecast - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its second quarter, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) trimmed fiscal 2022 earnings forecast on a reported basis, but tightened outlook for adjusted earnings. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Quanta Services now expects fiscal 2022 attributable net income between $491 million and $541 million, earnings per share between $3.32 and $3.65 and adjusted earnings per share between $6.10 and $6.44.
The company previously expected net income attributable between $515 million and $590 million, earnings in a range of $3.47 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share.
Revenues for the year are now expected to range between $16.60 billion and $17.00 billion. Quanta previously expected revenues to range between $16.20 billion and $16.70 billion.
The long-term outlook for Quanta's business is positive.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quanta Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Quanta Services verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Quanta Services stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.06.22
|Quanta Services upgraded to buy from neutral at UBS (MarketWatch)