QuantaSTAT Finalist at PSCR's 2021 Annual Stakeholder Pulse Accelerator Event

MOUNTAIN RANCH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantaSTAT is honored to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the much anticipated Pulse Accelerator Final Event hosted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S. Department of Commerce and The Public Safety of Communication Research (PSCR.) Pulse is designed to help accelerate the growth and development of public safety sector emerging innovative technology companies.

QuantaSTAT a technology transformation SaaS company, provides first responders, medical professionals, and organizations with the most effective and efficient means of collecting, protecting, and sharing vital information. QuantaSTAT 360 is a full spectrum of critical-event solutions helping to keep your patients, students, employees, and communities safe and healthy. QuantaSTAT, and several other exciting businesses, spent the past 12 weeks participating in the Pulse Accelerator 2021. Our cohort, aptly dubbed Wave, is comprised of companies that have answered the urgent call to help address a need in the public safety sector to bring access to state-of-the-art broadband communications and technologies. QuantaSTAT specializes in proprietary location-based services, data analytics, user interface and user experience, security, and resilient systems.

NIST aims to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST PSCR accelerates innovation by investing in research to transform safety communications, technology, and operations in support of public safety communities—law enforcement, fire service, and emergency medical services—and the citizens they serve.

The Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Division is the primary federal laboratory unite with public safety practitioners — fire, police, and EMS, industry, academia, and local, state, and Federal agencies to guide R&D initiatives.

QuantaSTAT is privileged to work with such distinguished agencies and the PSCR team on this collaborative effort. We know that the deliverables from this partnership will provide even greater and more effective tools for our first responder community. View Video.

The final event hosted by NIST's Public Safety Communication Research (PSCR) division and powered by Tipping Point Solutions and Boulder SBDC will highlight the growth objectives of QuantaSTAT and others and allow for individual breakout rooms for continued conversation with company representatives. Do not miss out on the PSCR content available to learn more about the future of health and public safety sector technology! Register here for the virtual event on June 24, 2021.

QuantaSTAT is creating a healthier tomorrow with proprietary technology today — 24/7, 365. With secure HIPAA compliant technology first responders and medical providers can quickly react to changing conditions during routine and emergency situations. The QuantaSTAT collaborative process, solutions, and platform provide the ability to track health, location, and status of colleagues, patients, and assets securely, anytime, and anywhere.

PULSE seeks to accelerate communications innovation in support of public safety communities—law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical services—and the citizens they serve. Our areas of focus include mission critical voice, location-based services, data analytics, user interface and user experience, security, and resilient systems.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. From the smart electric power grid and electronic health records to atomic clocks, advanced nanomaterials, and computer chips, innumerable products and services rely in some way on technology, measurement, and standards provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Division is the primary federal laboratory conducting research, development, testing, and evaluation for public safety communications technologies. It is housed within the Communications Technology Laboratory (CTL) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). It addresses the research and development (R&D) necessary for critical features identified by public safety entities beyond the current generation of broadband technology.

