Quantic™ Electronics to Exhibit at the 2022 International Microwave Symposium

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it will attend the 2022 International Microwave Symposium in Denver, Colorado, June 21st-23rd. Representatives from Quantic and their businesses Quantic TRM, Quantic Corry, Quantic PMI, Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Ticer, Quantic Evans, Quantic Paktron, Quantic UTC, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will be available at the Quantic Pavilion, Booths #8076-9081.

Quantic™ Electronics will attend the 2022 International Microwave Symposium, June 21st-23rd, Booths #8076-9081.

Quantic offers a broad and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF/MW and power products serving a diverse set of mission critical applications. Highlights at IMS will include:

RF/MW:

Low-noise crystal oscillators, OpenVPX SOSA/CMOSS compliant oscillator platform, and a high-reliability bootstrap oscillator demonstration



Hybrid MIC/MMIC components, modules and subsystems up to 65 GHz



RF & logarithmic amplifiers, programmable attenuators, phase shifters, high power limiters, solid-state switch and passive designs in the DC-65 GHz range



RF/MW "drop-in" components "X-MWblocks", connectorized modules and IMAs/CMAs



Passive power dividers/combiners, couplers, hybrids, beamformer networks and other custom designs up to 40 GHz; both low and high-power solutions to 250K watts

watts Power Products

Power dense hybrid capacitors providing significant SWaP savings vs other capacitor technologiesMLCC capacitors covering a wide range of DLA ratings



MLP film capacitors for mechanically and electrically demanding applications



Patented ceramic capacitors delivering high capacitance values and unmatched temperature and frequency performance



Thin film resistors (OhmegaPly RCM, OhmegaPly RF, TCR, and TCR-EHF)

Quantic TRM's Shaun Moore will present a MicroApps session on Wednesday, June 22nd at 11:00 AM MST on the topic of "Summing Power: Power Combining Trade-Offs and Requirements."

To schedule a demo or meeting, or to learn more, please contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantic-electronics-to-exhibit-at-the-2022-international-microwave-symposium-301562327.html

SOURCE Quantic Electronics