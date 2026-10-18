Quantinuum vs. IonQ: Why One Major Wall Street Firm Says This Stock Is the Better Bet

Analysts at Morgan Stanley recently named their top pick in the quantum computing sector, selecting the recent initial public offering (IPO) Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) as their favorite. Analyst Joseph Moore upped his rating on the stock from equal-weight to overweight, although he lowered his price target on the stock from $78 to $68. At the same time, Moore kept an equal-weight rating on rival IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), while reducing his price target from $49 to $43.

Morgan Stanley sees quantum computing potentially being a more than $100 billion market by 2040. While the analyst admitted that picking winners in the space is still early, it has developed a framework to assess quantum stocks based on technology, execution, manufacturability, and commercialization. Moore said that technology carries the most weight among the four factors, and that Quantinuum shines in technology and execution.

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