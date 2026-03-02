Quantum Aktie
Quantum Capital Dumps $7.4 Million of Descartes Systems Stock Amid 40% Pullback
According to an SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Quantum Capital Management, LLC reduced its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 83,107 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $7.43 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The fund held 31,421 shares valued at $2.75 million at quarter-end, down from its previous position.The DSGX stake now accounts for 0.32% of Quantum’s 13F AUM, compared to 1.18% in the prior quarter.As of February 27, 2026, shares were trading at $66.25, down 39.66% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 54 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
