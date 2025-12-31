Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

31.12.2025 16:05:28

Quantum Capital Dumps 61,000 Landstar Shares Worth $12.8 Million

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Quantum Capital Management, LLC / NJ reduced its stake in Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 61,397 shares in the third quarter. The estimated value change from the transaction, including price movement, was approximately $12.83 million. The updated position now stands at 260,878 shares, with a market value of $31.97 million at quarter-end.Landstar System is a leading provider of integrated freight transportation and logistics services with a scalable, asset-light platform. The company generates revenue by connecting shippers with third-party transportation providers, optimizing capacity and efficiency across North America and internationally. Its flexible business model and broad industry reach provide resilience and adaptability in changing market conditions.Landstar System has had a tough 2025, with shares down 31.46% year over year as of Nov. 12, and 15.7% year to date as of Dec. 31. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Landstar Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen

