Quantum Computing Aktie

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WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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16.10.2026 15:19:00

Quantum Computing Is Still Years Away. These 6 Stocks Show Who Is Closest to Real Revenue.

Over the last few years, the development of quantum computing has mostly been bankrolled by stock sales and legacy cash flows, not by customers, and the latest quarterly filings from the biggest names in that race show just how wide that gap remains. For investors, the real question isn't which companies have the coolest qubits, but which ones have the financial capacity to stay afloat for the years it will take for their quantum computing revenues to start mattering.

Three numbers from the most recent quarter, straight from some quantum computing companies' own filings, show how far "someday" still is from "now."

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) booked $80.1 million in revenue for the second quarter. D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) booked around $3 million. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) booked $5.1 million. None of those revenue figures covered the millions the companies spend annually on hardware. So, for investors interested in this niche of the tech sector, the real question is which quantum computing stock is closest to running on revenue rather than on the next stock or debt sale.

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