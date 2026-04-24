IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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24.04.2026 11:06:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave Have Soared Up to 72% in 7 Trading Sessions -- and You'll Likely Regret Chasing This Rally
Although artificial intelligence (AI) is Wall Street's largest addressable opportunity, it's not the only technological leap forward capturing the attention and capital of Wall Street and investors. The advent of quantum computing is also turning heads.Over seven trading days (from the closing bell on April 9 through the close on April 20), shares of pure-play quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Systems (NYSE: QBTS) soared by 72%, 37%, and 56%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)