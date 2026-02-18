IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
18.02.2026 11:06:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Have Issued a Can't-Miss $615 Million Warning to Wall Street
Although the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated Wall Street headlines for much of the last three years, it's quantum computing stocks that stole the spotlight in 2025.During the midpoint of October, trailing 12-month returns for Wall Street's most favored quantum computing stocks ranged from a low-end gain of 670% to as much as 6,217% for the likes of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Investors with the foresight to see the game-changing potential of quantum computers generated life-altering returns in a year or less.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
