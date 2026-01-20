Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
20.01.2026 09:51:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing Inc. Served Up a $4.15 Billion Reality Check for Wall Street -- but Are Investors Paying Attention?
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's hottest multiyear trend, it took a backseat to another technological innovation -- quantum computing -- that sent a small group of stocks soaring to the heavens in 2025.At select points last year, shares of pure-play quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) had rallied by as much as 6,200% on a trailing 12-month basis. Investors who had the luck and foresight to invest in these early stage businesses generated potentially life-altering gains in one year (or less)!While quantum computing stocks have given investors reasons to be excited, they've also inadvertently highlighted the risks inherent in next-big-thing technology investments. Last year, these pure-play stocks served up a $4.15 billion reality check for Wall Street. The all-important question is: Are investors paying attention?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
