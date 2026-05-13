Mainz Biomed Aktie

Mainz Biomed für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C6XX / ISIN: NL0015000LC2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.05.2026 17:23:00

Quantum Cyber Shares Surge 66% After Drone Technology Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Quantum Cyber N.V. (QUCY) shares soared 66.08 percent to $0.5359, up $0.2131, after the company announced an exclusive intellectual property licensing agreement with BP United Inc.

The stock is currently trading at $0.5359, compared with a previous close of $0.3228 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $0.5800 and traded between $0.5120 and $0.6368 during the session, with volume reaching 216.02 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 894,896 shares.

Under the agreement, Quantum Cyber secured exclusive rights to BP United's drone technology portfolio, including a sky defense autonomous platform capable of operating over ranges exceeding 25 kilometers. The deal also includes a planned commercial supply arrangement for production and delivery of autonomous systems designed for surveillance, interdiction, and payload delivery.

Quantum Cyber shares have traded between $0.3000 and $2.5000 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs 1,34 315,12% Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX am Feiertag weiter auf Erholungskurs -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt geht es nach oben. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen