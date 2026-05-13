Mainz Biomed Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6XX / ISIN: NL0015000LC2
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13.05.2026 17:23:00
Quantum Cyber Shares Surge 66% After Drone Technology Licensing Deal
(RTTNews) - Quantum Cyber N.V. (QUCY) shares soared 66.08 percent to $0.5359, up $0.2131, after the company announced an exclusive intellectual property licensing agreement with BP United Inc.
The stock is currently trading at $0.5359, compared with a previous close of $0.3228 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $0.5800 and traded between $0.5120 and $0.6368 during the session, with volume reaching 216.02 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 894,896 shares.
Under the agreement, Quantum Cyber secured exclusive rights to BP United's drone technology portfolio, including a sky defense autonomous platform capable of operating over ranges exceeding 25 kilometers. The deal also includes a planned commercial supply arrangement for production and delivery of autonomous systems designed for surveillance, interdiction, and payload delivery.
Quantum Cyber shares have traded between $0.3000 and $2.5000 over the past 52 weeks.
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Analysen zu Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs
|1,34
|315,12%